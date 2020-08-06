AARP gives tips for older voters

(WAOW) -- With the ongoing pandemic, older voters may have some concerns about in-person voting.

AARP wants older voters to know there are many options when it comes to casting a ballot. The organization encourages voters 55+ to vote absentee or early.

If you vote in-person, AARP says it's best to wear a mask, make sure the polling location has hand sanitizer and bring your own pen.

Lisa Lamkins, the AARP WI Advocacy Director on Federal Issues, said older voters should also keep a few questions in mind when choosing a candidate: "What will they do to protect social security and medicare? How will they lower prescriptions drug prices? How are they going to help people recover from the impact of this pandemic on our economy?"

