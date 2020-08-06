After recovering from virus, Domingo vows to clear name

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Placido Domingo is back in Europe to receive a lifetime achievement award after recovering from the coronavirus, vowing in an interview with a top Italian daily newspaper to clear his name from sexual misconduct allegations. The opera legend’s appearance Thursday to accept the award from the Austria Music Theater will be his first in public since recovering from the virus at his Acapulco, Mexico, home. Domingo told La Repubblica that the experience with the virus made him ‘’no longer afraid to speak out’’ about the allegations reported by The Associated Press that virtually ended his performance career in both the United States and his native Spain.