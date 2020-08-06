Asia Today: Australian state’s infections ‘relatively flat’

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The coronavirus infection rate in Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has been “relatively flat” in the past week, a state health official said. Victoria registered 450 new cases and 11 deaths on Friday. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton described the latest tally as “reasonable,” noting that numbers would fluctuate due to laboratory processes. An epidemiologist said mandatory mask-wearing had started curbing the coronavirus spread. The infection rate began to plateau at the end of July, a week after Melbourne residents risked fines if they left home without a mask. Elsewhere in Asia, Beijing reported its first new case of COVID-19 from local transmission in a week.