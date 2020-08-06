Asian shares mixed as investors watch talks on US stimulus

Stocks are mixed in Asia as investors watch to see if American lawmakers will come ahead with fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell back on Thursday, while shares climbed in South Korea and Australia. Overnight, the S&P 500 index logged its fourth straight gain, pulling within 2% of the record high it set in February. Negotiators on Capitol Hill reported some progress in talks for more support for the economy, and pressure is mounting on them to act quickly. In Hong Kong, authorities reported 85 newly confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, as caseloads steadily mount around the world.