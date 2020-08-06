Bye-bye burgers! Grilling alternatives using hamburger meat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Slightly cooler temperatures this week make it even more comfortable to fire up the grill or indoor grill pan. Angie Horkan from the WI Beef Council stopped by (virtually) to showcase some unique recipes featuring a grilling favorite.

Burger meat can me more versatile than simply making hamburgers, according to Horkan. The first recipe features ground beef in a classic meatball recipe paired with "Hawaiian" flavors to make a tasty summer kabob. Horkan also demonstrated a recipe for stuffed peppers on the grill.

The Hawaiian Beef Meatball Kabob recipe comes courtesy of the WI Beef Council and a Milwaukee-based food blogger.

The Grilled Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers recipe is thanks to a food blog based in Oregon and shared through the WI Beef Council.