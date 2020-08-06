Canadian citizen sentenced to death in China on drug charge

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a Canadian citizen to death on charges of manufacturing the drug ketamine amid heightened tension between the two countries. A court in Guangzhou announced Xu Weihong’s sentence on Thursday and said an alleged accomplice was given a life sentence. Death sentences are automatically referred to China’s highest court for review. The brief court statement gave no details but local media in the southern Chinese city say the two gathered ingredients and tools and began making ketamine in 2016. They say police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms (266 pounds) of the drug.