Canadian pastor guilty of defying Myanmar’s coronavirus law

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar has sentenced the Canadian pastor of a evangelical church to three months imprisonment after finding him guilty of violating a law intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Myanmar-born David Lah was charged with flouting a ban on large gatherings by holding a religious meeting in April. Lah’s lawyer said the court had found his client guilty of failing to comply with a directive against gatherings. Evidence of Lah’s actions came from video of the event that was posted on social media accounts controlled by him. Lah also ignited public outrage for his statements in the online videos of his sermons. One video showed him claiming that Christians were immune from contracting the coronavirus.