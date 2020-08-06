Celebrating IPA Day with some of Wisconsin’s most popular brews

Celebrating IPA Day with some of Wisconsin’s most popular brewsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Raise a glass, Thursday is National IPA Day!
India Pale Ale is considered the fastest growing craft beer.
According to Forbes, this type of beer was created to go on long trips with British soldiers while sailing to India. The larger amount of hops helped it withstand the higher temperatures in traveling.
Travel Wisconsin put together a list of some of the most popular IPAs in the state:
- Thumbprint Scream Double IPA – New Glarus Brewing Company
- Hop Whoopin – O’so Brewing Company
- Sproose Joose 2 IPA – Black Husky Brewing Company
- Linalool IPA – Pearl Street Brewery
- Martian Sunrise – Karben4 Brewing Company
- Gunpowder IPA – The Brewing Projekt