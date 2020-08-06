Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day. A lawsuit filed Thursday in Atlanta alleges that the causes of long lines that have forced Georgians to wait hours to vote during multiple elections “are directly traceable” to election officials. The lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and three Georgia voters against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state and county election officials. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said they have been working with counties to avoid lines for the November general election.