Polish LGBT people leaving as post-vote mood grows hostile

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are leaving Poland following the anti-LGBT campaign rhetoric the country’s president used during his successful reelection campaign and other leaders promoted before that. As President Andrzej Duda is sworn in to his second term on Thursday, some members of Poland’s LGBT community already will have moved to European countries where they expect to find greater acceptance. More are making plans to do so. During the presidential campaign, Duda proposed a constitutional amendment to prevent same-sex couples from adopting and described the LGBT rights movement as an ideology worse than communism. After his victory, he apologized for language he acknowledged was sometimes too harsh, but LGBT issues remain a flashpoint.