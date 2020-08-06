Final day to request an absentee ballot for Wisconsin primary

LA CROSSE,Wisc.(WXOW)- Today marks the final day that individuals can request an absentee ballot for the August 11 primary election.

Ballots can be requested at myvote.wi.gov On the website, you can also your registration with your photo id as well as request an absentee ballot for November's election.

Individuals have until 8 pm on August 11 to return their ballot and are able to do so in two ways that La Crosse City Clerk, Teri Lehrke pointed out stating, "if they are going to use the U-S mail,I would encourage them to do that as soon as possible. We also have a drop off at city hall off our parking lot that voters may drop off the ballot if they wish."

Additionally, voters have until tommorow to cast an in person ballot from noon to five at city hall.