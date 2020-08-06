Fire kills 8 coronavirus patients in Indian hospital

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire has killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in western India. Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit and it was extinguished in half an hour. A government official says an electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire in the city of Ahmedabad. Thirty-five patients were shifted to other hospitals. One paramedic was being treated for burns received while trying to douse the flames.