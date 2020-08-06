Healthcare the main focus of third district democratic congressional debate–copy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -Healthcare was the primary focus of the democratic third district congressional debate between Dr. Mark Neumann and incumbent Ron Kind.

In a debate before the election Tuesday both focused on universal access to healthcare, yet both are approaching it with slightly different steps.

Dr. Mark Neuman talked his approach to universal access to healthcare stating, "the conversation in the public arena is being bombarded by these interests that don't want to allow us to move to a system that's proposed by congresswoman jaypal hr 1384. it's not a pie in the sky idea. it's a real piece of legisation, and it's very reflective, even better than what the canadians have. i think this could move forward and get us to where we eventually need to get to because we will get to a single payer system sometime. it's just how long and how painful we're going to make the road getting there."

Ron Kind, responded to him and outlined his approach stating, "listen, mark and i agree that we need universal health care coverage so all americans have access to affordable and quality healthcare in their life. it is a fundamental right, and there are still too many gaps in the system. we currently have a president and republicans in congress that are doing everythign they can to repeal the affordable care act. in fact there's a court case working its way to the supreme court that could repeal the entire measure and they don't have a plan b. they don't have an alternative to replace it with. that means people with preexisting conditions will be in jeopardy of losing coverage again."

Both candidates will face off Tuesday with the winner taking on either Jesse Ebben or Derek Van Orden in November