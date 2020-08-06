Heat and humidity build

Quiet weather pattern…

Thursday has proven to be a beautiful day with near seasonal temperatures. Plenty of sunshine lead to highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Increasing humidity…

Southerly winds will transport more humid air into the area, leading to more uncomfortable days, and a chance for a few t-storms from time to time. We should see plenty of dry time for weekend activity.

Warming trend…

Highs in the 80s will become more widespread for Friday, and they will last into the next week. We should feel the hottest day on Sunday, and the heat index could reach 95 degrees.

Pollen and mold season...

Weed and mold pollen counts will be in the medium to high category for the next couple of days.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden