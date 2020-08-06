Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

The Brewers held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.

The Brewers ended Chicago’s best streak since a six-game run in April 2017. Houser simply dazzled on a night when Dallas Keuchel was about as good for Chicago.

The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five.

Eric Sogard drove in Mark Mathias with a single in the third, and that was all Milwaukee needed.