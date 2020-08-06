Kim visits North Korea flood zone, orders shelter, food aid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leader Kim Jong Un visited parts of southern North Korea where days of torrential rains have flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land. State media said Kim inspected a town where a water levee gave way due to the heavy rains and rainstorm. It said the levee break flooded hundreds of homes and rice fields in the agricultural province. It said no human casualties were reported. The report said Kim ordered shelters arranged for displaced people and residents to be supplied with food grain from his own reserves. The army also was to be mobilized to rebuild infrastructure. North Korea often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.