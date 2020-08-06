Lebanese clear blast rubble from roads around cratered port

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese army bulldozers are plowing through wreckage to reopen roads around Beirut’s port, which was demolished by a massive explosion that rippled across the capital. The government has pledged to investigate blast and placed port officials under house arrest. The explosion appears to have been caused by an accidental fire that ignited a stockpile of ammonium nitrate at the port. It killed at least 135 people, wounded more than 5,000 and causing widespread destruction. French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to visit later Thursday amid pledges of international aid. But it’s unclear how much support the international community will offer to the notoriously corrupt and dysfunctional government.