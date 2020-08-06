McGrath chooses North Dakota after unusual recruiting process

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The verdict is in for Gavin McGrath.

The Onalaska senior has committed to play basketball at North Dakota.

McGrath announced his decision Thursday.

The 6' 10' post player was on the radar of many smaller division one schools.

He averaged 6 points and 6 rebounds this past season for the Hilltoppers, who won the MVC title.

McGrath choose North Dakota even though he couldn't take an in-person visit because of the pandemic.

"It's tough, to be honest. but I think you commit to a coach, not facilities. I thought I liked the coach well enough. I liked the way the team played and I think that's all I needed to see," McGrath said.

McGrath also had offers from SIU-Edwardsville and IU-PUI in Indianapolis.