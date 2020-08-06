Minneapolis leaders push ahead with efforts to change police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis leaders who pledged to dismantle the city’s Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death won’t achieve the type of structural overhaul to public safety they hoped for – at least not this year. City leaders have the political will for change, but they face a long and challenging path to rebuilding the oft-criticized department. The City Council and mayor’s office want to invest in new ways to think about public safety. Meanwhile, the police chief wants a review of the grievance and arbitration process that makes it hard to get rid of problem officers.