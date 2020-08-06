Minnesota reports 867 more COVID-19 cases, 4 in our area

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 867 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Two cases each were reported in Houston and Winona counties, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 58,640 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 6,641 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 51,604 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported more than 14,900 newly-completed COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,105,094. The Department said about 899,480 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The Department said three of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,636 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 1,240 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Thursday, there are 319 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's one more person hospitalized in the ICU, and 13 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Wednesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here