Missing Altoona woman found dead

Altoona (WQOW) - A woman who had been missing for just over a week has been found dead.

That is according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

Angela Coffield, 33, had last been seen on Wednesday, July 29. She left everything behind including her phone, credit cards and medication.

According to the Trempeleau County Sheriff's Office, Coffield's body was found in a field about a mile south of Eleva off of Highway 93 on Wednesday afternoon.

No foul play is suspected.