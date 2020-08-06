‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Around the country, across industries and occupations, millions of jobless Americans are straining to afford the basics now that an extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits has expired. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are struggling to work out an agreement that would provide some federal jobless aid. Even if they do reach a deal, the amount is likely to be less than $600. By the time the money starts flowing, it could be too late for many Americans who are already in dire straits. Says Liz Ness, a laid-off worker in New Orleans: “My worst nightmare is coming.”