New research shows lasting effects of COVID-19 on kidneys

Eau Claire (WQOW) - New research shows COVID-19 may leave lasting health impacts even after you've recovered. In particular, recovered patients are seeing damage to their kidneys at alarmingly high rates.

According to the American Society of Nephrology COVID-19 Response Team, approximately 10% to 50% of patients with severe COVID-19 that require intensive care end up developing kidney failure that requires some form of dialysis. Of patients that are on a ventilator, about 90% of them go on to develop acute kidney injury.

A physician with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital said while research is still new, this information is concerning.

"It's very serious," said Dr. Jason Bydash, who is an OakLeaf Clinics Doctor of Osteopathy that's on staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital specializing in Nephrology. "If you have acute kidney injury and you end up on dialysis, there is a chance you may not come off dialysis. It can be a life-altering event that kind of extends, once you're completely recovered from the virus, you may be on dialysis the rest of your life as a reminder that you had that viral infection."

Several national healthcare leaders have called this concern a new pandemic, which Bydash agrees with.

Bydash added this type of acute kidney injury is different from what doctors typically see, likely because of the unique makeup of the coronavirus.