No fans at Lambeau Field for first two Packer home games

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Lambeau Field will be devoid of fans for at least the first two home games of the 2020 season, the Green Bay Packers announced in a press release Thursday evening.

"Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants."

The organization said it would re-evaluate how to handle the rest of the season after the first two games. Any decision on if fans can attend other games will be based "on the status of the virus," the press release said.

The Packers' third home game is Nov. 3 against a divisional rival, the Minnesota Vikings.

All other public areas around the stadium will also be closed during the first two games, the press release said. This includes the parking lots and Lambeau Field's atrium.

Season ticket holders who chose to purchase tickets for the 2020 season will get instruction on how to buy tickets "at a later date" should the team be able to host later games, the organization said.