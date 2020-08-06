Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has tested positive for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said Thursday he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio. DeWine has no symptoms but returned to Columbus before Trump landed where he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were tested. DeWine then returned to his home in Cedarville to quarantine for 14 days. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative.