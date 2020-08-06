Olympic rings in Tokyo Bay removed for “maintenance”

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic rings have been removed from Tokyo Bay. The rings have been there since earlier this year, rising from a barge floating in a portion of Tokyo Bay known as Odaiba. Organizers and the city of Tokyo say the Olympic symbol is being removed for maintenance and will return. No date was given for the return. The barge with the rings was steered out of its mooring by a small tugboat. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and are rescheduled to open July 23, 2021. Organizers say the Olympics will take place next year but have given no specifics how this can happen during a pandemic.