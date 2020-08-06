One-on-one with Rep. Ron Kind

WAUSAU, Wisc.(WAOW) -- The 3rd congressional district primary is just over a week away, on August 11. News 9 is sitting down with the candidates to talk about important issues for voters.

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has served as the congressperson for the 3rd district since 1997. He's facing off against democratic challenger Mark Neumann in the primary.

With many voters concerned about the COVID-19 response, Kind addressed some of the hot topics.

The congressman said he supports Governor Evers' mask mandate.

"Voluntary compliance hasn't worked all that well. Unfortunately not enough people are taking this threat seriously enough," Rep. Kind said. "The other reason I support it, is based off feedback I've gotten from small businesses, from schools, form health care providers, from public health directors that say having a state-wide mandate takes the pressure off of them."

At the federal level, Kind said another coronavirus stimulus package is necessary and that unemployment benefits need to be maintained.

Kind also addressed the digital divide and the lack of broadband access for many Wisconsin families.

"Well we knew we had a digital divide before the coronavirus, but this virus has really highlighted that digital divide and the economic and education inequalities,"

Part of a national task force on broadband expansion, the congressman said he's been working to push legislation on the topic.

"We got it included in the infrastructure bill that we passed out of the House of Representatives two weeks ago, a major funding proposal for rural broadband expansion to close that divide so that no one is left behind."

On Thursday, we're sitting down with Republican Candidate Jessi Ebben. We will also be talking to Republican Derrick Van Orden on Friday.

Those living in the 7th congressional district will find that primary on their ballots. Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany are running uncontested in that race.

To see what will be on your ballot you can visit myvotewi.gov