Packers say they won’t have any fans for 1st two home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers say they won’t have any fans for at least their first two home games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means there won’t be any spectators for their Sept. 20 game with the Detroit Lions and their Oct. 5 Monday night game with the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay’s third home game is Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Packers officials say any decision on whether to admit fans for that game would depend on the status of the pandemic at that time.