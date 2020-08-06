Packers’ Wagner savors chance to play for home-state team

GREEN BAY (AP) - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rick Wagner says the decision to sign with his home-state team was easy.

The challenge Wagner now faces is much more difficult. He is attempting to bounce back from a down season while making sure the Packers don’t take a step back at right tackle now that Bryan Bulaga has left for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wagner looks forward to the opportunity. He was born and raised in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis and developed from walk-on to NFL draft pick at Wisconsin.