Senegal president offers condolences to Denver fire victims

DENVER (AP) — The president of Senegal has offered his condolences after five people who immigrated to Colorado from the West African country were killed in a house fire in suburban Denver. President Macky Sall tweeted in French on Thursday that he was also monitoring the investigation closely, and he wished the surviving victims a speedy recovery. Three people escaped the fire by jumping from the home’s second floor. Police say a toddler, an older child and three adults were killed, and investigators suspect arson. Senegal’s consul general flew to Denver on Thursday and said he is looking forward to the investigation.