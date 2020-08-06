Sri Lanka polls: Rajapaksa brothers heading for landslide

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s powerful and popular Rajapaksa brothers were heading to a landslide victory in the country’s Parliamentary election, according to results released by the elections commission Friday. The vote could enable them to change the constitution and strengthen dynastic rule. The Rajapaksas’ Sri Lanka People’s Front had won resoundingly in 16 out of the 17 district results released past midnight. Results of five more districts were yet to be released. Out of the 225 seats in Parliament, the People’s Front had secured 112.