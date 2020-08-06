State Troopers remind drivers to slow down

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that speeding continues to be a leading cause of car crashes in the state of Wisconsin.

Speeding had been an issue before the pandemic according to State Patrol Troopers. Although they do not necessarily see an increase, they still want to remind drivers to slow down, especially in construction zones.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Rolly Wagis said normal speeding tickets could be expensive, but traffic violations made in work zones can double in those fines. Wagis said those fines tend to increase every year.

"If I catch people speeding, often the driver will make the excuse that they are late to work or running late to an appointment. To me, those excuses are not worth speeding," Wagis said. "Speeding is not worth risking your life or others."

Wagis said crashes, especially those that are fatal, affect not only those involved but also the lives of their loved ones.