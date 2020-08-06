Trump’s Iran envoy quits administration as US pushes embargo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s top envoy for Iran is stepping down just as the U.S. moves ahead with a major diplomatic effort aimed at extending a U.N. arms embargo against Tehran. But there’s widespread international opposition to that idea. Brian Hook is leaving one day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would call for a U.N. Security Council vote next week on resolution to indefinitely extend the embargo beyond October. Pompeo says Hook will be replaced as Iran envoy by Elliott Abrams, the U.S. envoy for Venezuela. Hook also had some success in negotiating prisoner swaps with Iran.