UN reports sharp increase in cybercrime during pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counterterrorism chief says a 350% increase in phishing websites was reported in the first quarter of the year. Vladimir Voronkov says many targeted hospitals and health care systems, which hindered their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. He told the U.N. Security Council Thursday the upsurge in phishing sites was part of “a significant rise in cyber crime in recent months” reported at a virtual conference last month on challenges to countering terrorism during the pandemic. Voronkov says the U.N. and global experts don’t yet fully understand the impact of the pandemic on organized crime and terrorism.