Adin Steinsaltz, groundbreaking Talmud translator, dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, a prolific Jewish scholar who spent 45 years compiling a monumental and ground-breaking translation of the Talmud, has died. He was 83. Steinsaltz wrote more than 60 books on subjects ranging from zoology to theology. But the Talmud, the central text in mainstream Judaism, was his greatest passion. Over 4 1/2 decades, working for up to 16 hours a day, he labored over the ancient texts, translating them from the Aramaic into modern Hebrew — along with editions in English, French and Russian. Steinsaltz coined his quest to educate Jews “Let my people know,” a play on Moses’ passage from Exodus: “Let my people go.”