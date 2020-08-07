Alpine glacier in Italy threatens valley, forces evacuations

ROME (AP) — Experts are closely monitoring a glacier they fear could break apart and crash into an Italian Alpine valley. Valerio Segor, a glacier expert in Valle d’Aosta in northwestern Italy, told reporters Friday the next 72 hours for critical the fate of the Planpincieux Glacier, which lies under a massif on Mont Blanc. On Thursday, 75 residents and tourists in the Ferret valley were evacuated from their homes and holiday lodgings in the shadow of the glacier. The glacier is the size of a soccer field under a 80-meter (265-foot) high mass of ice. Sharp changes in temperature are being blamed for the risk.