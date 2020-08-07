Arrest of Polish LGBT activist leads to scuffle with police

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — LGBT rights activists have scuffled with police in Warsaw after turning out on the streets to protest the arrest of an activist. According to Polish media reports, the activist was placed under two-months arrest Friday for protest actions against anti-homosexual attitudes. After the person was arrested in central Warsaw, protesters surrounded the police car, and one person climbed on top of it. Police said on Twitter that “during the detention of the activist, the crowd hindered the actions of the policemen. Interventions are being undertaken against the most aggressive people.” LGBT rights activists say they are only defending themselves against intensifying anti-homosexual actions and repression coming from the government and ultra-conservative groups.