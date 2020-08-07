Big Nevada gold mine expansion on hold in face of opposition

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Facing fierce opposition from conservationists and tribal leaders on multiple fronts, Nevada’s largest mining company has suspended its proposed expansion of what would become one of the biggest gold mines in the world. Environmentalists are cheering Nevada Gold Mines’ decision to put the brakes on the proposed expansion of Elko County’s Long Canyon Mine about 30 miles from the Utah line. They say the expansion could prove catastrophic to wildlife, cultural resources and nearby springs. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture Newmont and Barrick Goldstrike formed last summer. It says it wants to do additional studies and planning to reduce the project’s impacts.