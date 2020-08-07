Thousands seek refuge as high heat slams Britain, France

LONDON (AP) — Thousands in Britain and France are seeking refuge from searing heat, mobbing beaches and parks despite warnings to keep their distance from others amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic curbing the ability to travel abroad, Britons in need of sea air after months in lockdown pushed the rules on staying far apart. Parks also were crowded as people sought shade as forecasters warned the public to take additional care in the heat. The mercury is set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in southeastern England amid a heatwave lasting through the weekend.Temperatures in parts of France are set to rise to 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit).