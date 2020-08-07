Canada’s last intact ice shelf collapses due to warming

Canada’s last intact ice shelf has broken apart. The Milne ice shelf had been one of the Arctic’s few remaining intact ice shelves, but at the end of July about 43% broke off. Scientists say that without a doubt it’s man-made global warming at work. This summer has been 9 degrees warmer than normal. The breakup was seen by satellite. At least two giant icebergs formed along with smaller ones. The largest is almost the size of Manhattan. This part of the world has been warming up much faster than the rest of the Earth.