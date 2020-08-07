Prosecutors investigating police who handcuffed Black girls

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors are investigating whether suburban Denver police officers should face criminal charges for putting four Black girls on the ground and handcuffing two of them after mistakenly suspecting they were riding in a stolen car. The incident Sunday in Aurora has attracted attention after a video of the detained girls — some in tears — spread on social media. The area’s district attorney says everyone is entitled to be treated equally under the law and no one is above the law. The traffic stop happened in the same city where officers are also being investigated following the death of a Black man placed in a chokehold last year.