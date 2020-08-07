G-E-T graduating seniors get a proper send-off

G-E-T. (WXOW) - Galesville- Ettrick- Trempealeau celebrated their seniors on Friday night.

The 2020 class lost out on many memories due to the pandemic, so parents banded together to make sure the senior class can end on a high note.

One seniors says it's a testament to the community support and adds to the countless memories he made at G-E-T.

"It means a lot. It's truly a special place to be a part of and I think everyone else moving up in the school, they'll realize it was a special place... Having all these guys, made it four years to remember and it's great to be here," said graduate, Brent Burns.