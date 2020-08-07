Gun crime gets Onalaska man nearly 6 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - An Onalaska man is sentenced to 69 months in prison after he's convicted of being of possessing a firearm as a felon while on supervised release for another gun-related crime.

In U.S. District Court in Madison Friday, Curtis Green, 39, received 57 months for the firearm possession charge.

Green was a suspect in a shooting in October 2019 in West Salem. A search of his home a few days later turned up a firearm and ammunition consistent with what was used in the shooting according to the U.S. Justice Department. Green is facing state charges in that case.

After revoking Green's supervised release, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson added an additonal 12 months in prison stemming from a 2006 federal conviction for the theft of 38 firearms from a licensed firearms dealer.