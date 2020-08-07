Hagerty vs. Bradshaw in race to succeed US Sen. Alexander

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in Tennessee now features a November contest between a Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and a Black activist who pulled off an astonishing upset victory over the Democratic party establishment’s choice. In Thursday’s GOP primary, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty spent more than $9 million defeating trauma surgeon Manny Sethi. Meanwhile, Marquita Bradshaw spent less than $10,000 to beat Army helicopter pilot James Mackler. Hagerty has harshly rebuked the Black Lives Matter movement; now he faces a Black activist in the general election.