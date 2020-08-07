Kanye West’s nomination papers challenged in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West’s attempt to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot as a third-party candidate is being challenged. A challenge filed Friday with the Wisconsin Election Commission alleges that West’s nomination papers were delivered too late and don’t properly list his residency. A second challenge raises additional issues. A former attorney for the Wisconsin Republican Party who dropped off West’s nomination papers this week didn’t immediately return a message Friday. Democrats allege Republicans are aiding West’s candidacy to siphon votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.