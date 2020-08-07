Lakers not exactly rolling along as playoffs approach

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers look nothing like a team that has dominated the Western Conference for much of this season. They’re 2-3 at the NBA restart at Walt Disney World and their offensive numbers are horrible. There are 22 teams here at the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. Of those 22, the Lakers rank last in field goal percentage, last in 3-point percentage, last in points per game and next-to-last in free throw percentage.