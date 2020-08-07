Lauer scheduled to start for Brewers against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (5-8, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-5, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (1-0, .68 ERA, .53 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last season while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season, batting .244 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.