local health officials give advice to those dealing with the stress of the pandemic

(WXOW) - So many are feeling the stress of the ongoing pandemic.

Like Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, local health professionals said many people are engaging in "risky" behavior because of the pandemic, and a big part of that is peer pressure.

Shilagh Mirgain, Ph.D., is a Senior Psychologist and Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

"We're finding that in the summer, people start to get relaxed and engage in maybe some risky things that they would not have before the pandemic first started. One of the contributing factors to that is peer pressure," said Mirgain. "We know that we adopt healthy lifestyle practices when those in our peer group or social surroundings are also adopting them. It is so important to foster some acceptance and meaning, to think about letting go of any old normal, recognizing things aren't returning to normal any time soon, and a way of doing that is thinking in the future a year or two now, 'how will I want to look back at this time.'"

Dr. Mirgain said when people set goals to eat healthily, get some exercise in, and focus on the good happening in their lives, those habits can be the "north-star" to leading a path to a better life and future.

