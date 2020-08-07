Malaysia’s Mahathir forms new party in fight back attempt

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Two-time former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he is forming a new ethnic Malay party more than two months after he was sacked from his previous party during a political struggle with his successor. The 95-year-old Mahathir quit as prime minister in protest in late February after fellow party member Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew their party from the ruling coalition, triggering its collapse less than two years after a historic victory in 2018 national polls. Muhyiddin was sworn in as new prime minister in March with a new government supported by a corruption-tainted party that was ousted in 2018. Mahathir accused Muhyiddin of hijacking their party.