Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — An official in a northern Michigan county says another official who acknowledged using a racist slur plans to resign. Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission. A local newspaper quoted him this week as using a racist slur to describe Black residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus. County Administrator Chet Janik tells The Associated Press that Eckerle will submit a letter of resignation Monday. The Traverse City Record-Eagle says Eckerle informed the newspaper of his intention to quit. He didn’t return a call from the AP. In an interview earlier Friday, he defended his use of the slur and said he wasn’t a racist.